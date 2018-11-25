Patriots, Jets all tied up at half

Getty Images

The Patriots and Jets are on opposite ends of the AFC East, but there’s no gap between them on the scoreboard through 30 minutes of action at MetLife Stadium.

The two teams traded early touchdowns and Jason Myers‘ field goal at the end of the half made it 10-10 at the break. Myers’ field goal came one play after Jermaine Kearse wiggled for a few extra yards on the team’s final offensive play of the half.

Kearse also caught the team’s only touchdown and has four catches for 52 yards overall. Quincy Enunwa has also made plays in the passing game as the Jets offense looks much better than it did in their Week 10 loss to the Bills. The big blemish is an interception that Josh McCown threw under pressure one play after a 41-yard gain by Enunwa set them up in Patriots territory.

Penalties have been a big problem for the Patriots. They’ve been flagged seven times for 75 yards and had a handful of first downs overturned by penalties over the first two quarters. One penalty wound up turning out OK, though. The Jets accepted an offensive pass interference penalty on a third down incompletion and the Patriots turned their extra chance into Rob Gronkowski‘s first touchdown pass since Week One.

Tom Brady threw that touchdown and was 11-of-17 for 180 yards in the half. He was looked at on the bench for a cut on his right thumb at one point and Evan Washburn of CBS Sports reports he’s wearing a Band-Aid to protect the injury.