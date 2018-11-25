Patriots return from bye with 27-13 win over the Jets

Getty Images

It was a sloppy first half for the Patriots and the game remained tight into the fourth quarter, but the Jets never put any points on the board in the final 15 minutes and the Patriots will head home with a 27-13 win.

The closer was a long run by James White after the Patriots forced a turnover on downs inside their 5-yard-line with under two minutes to play. A comeback seemed like a long shot before that point, but it became an impossibility when White went for the last 24 yards of the 73 yards he picked up on the day.

That’s a great number for White, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Patriots in rushing. Sony Michel ran 21 times for 133 yards and a touchdown despite leaving for spell in the second half with a back injury. The Patriots picked up 216 rushing yards overall to provide ideal balance for Tom Brady‘s 281 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Bill Belichick will surely be sore about 11 penalties that cost his team 105 yards, but the game was otherwise a good rebound for the Patriots after their Week 10 loss to the Titans. The bye week in between the two games gave tight end Rob Gronkowski time to heal up and he caught his first touchdown since Week One. Brady also found Chris Hogan for the first time in a few weeks and eight players caught passes as the team opened up a passing offense that had been focused heavily on White, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon in recent weeks.

New England will host the Vikings next week and then they’ll visit Miami before heading to Pittsburgh for a game that figures to have a lot to say about playoff seeding in the AFC. The Jets won’t be playing in any games like that this year as their losing streak hit five with little reason to think things will get appreciably better this season.