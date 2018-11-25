Philip Rivers is 19-for-19 at halftime as Chargers score 28 straight points

Getty Images

The Cardinals took a surprising 10-0 lead early in today’s game against the Chargers. And then Philip Rivers began working his magic.

Rivers is an incredible 19-for-19 for 187 yards with two second-quarter touchdowns, and Chargers running back Melvin Gordon ran for two second-quarter touchdowns, and the Chargers are up 28-10 at the break.

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen threw an early 25-yard touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald but has not been impressive since then.

Rosen will likely have to throw a lot to catch up to the Chargers in the second half.