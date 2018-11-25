Philip Rivers on 25 straight completions: It was an efficient day to say the least

Getty Images

Charger quarterback Philip Rivers completed the first pass he threw on Sunday afternoon and then he completed the next 24 as well to set a record for consecutive completions to start a game and tie the record for overall consecutive completions.

Rivers’ attempt to break the latter record fell short when he was bumped as he tried to hit a short throw to running back Austin Ekeler, but he recovered to hit three more passes before Geno Smith played out the string in the 45-10 Chargers win.

Rivers said after the game that “it was an efficient day, to say the least,” and that he wasn’t aware of just how many passes he’d completed while the game was unfolding.

“I didn’t know it was 25 in a row,” Rivers said in his postgame press conference. “I did know we hadn’t missed. I didn’t know where it was.”

By going 28-of-29, Rivers also set a single-game completion percentage record for quarterbacks throwing at least 20 passes. Efficient, to say the least.