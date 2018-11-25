Philip Rivers sets NFL completion percentage record as Chargers win

Getty Images

Philip Rivers had the single greatest completion percentage in NFL history in today’s win over the Cardinals.

Rivers completed 28 of his 29 passes today, for a completion percentage of 96.6 percent. That’s the best completion percentage any player has ever had in any game. The previous regular-season record was 92.3 percent, set by Kurt Warner when he went 24-of-26 in a game in 2009. The postseason record is 92.9 percent, set by Tom Brady in a postseason game after the 2007 season.

With 259 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, Rivers had an outstanding game, and he helped his team easily beat the Cardinals despite falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen did not have a good game. He hit Larry Fitzgerald for a 25-yard touchdown on the Cardinals’ first drive, but after that he could get nothing going. The Cardinals’ offense, which has bene ugly all season, was ugly again today. Rosen was sacked twice by Joey Bosa, Bosa’s first two sacks of the season.

The Cardinals drop to 2-9, and they remain in contention for the first overall pick in the draft. The Chargers improve to 8-3, and they remain in contention for a first-round playoff bye — and Rivers remains in contention for the league MVP award.