Philip Rivers sets NFL completion percentage record as Chargers win

Philip Rivers had the single greatest completion percentage in NFL history in today’s win over the Cardinals.

Rivers completed 28 of his 29 passes today, for a completion percentage of 96.6 percent. That’s the best completion percentage any player has ever had in any game. The previous regular-season record was 92.3 percent, set by Kurt Warner when he went 24-of-26 in a game in 2009. The postseason record is 92.9 percent, set by Tom Brady in a postseason game after the 2007 season.

With 259 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, Rivers had an outstanding game, and he helped his team easily beat the Cardinals despite falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen did not have a good game. He hit Larry Fitzgerald for a 25-yard touchdown on the Cardinals’ first drive, but after that he could get nothing going. The Cardinals’ offense, which has bene ugly all season, was ugly again today. Rosen was sacked twice by Joey Bosa, Bosa’s first two sacks of the season.

The Cardinals drop to 2-9, and they remain in contention for the first overall pick in the draft. The Chargers improve to 8-3, and they remain in contention for a first-round playoff bye — and Rivers remains in contention for the league MVP award.

  1. Phillip Rivers and Matt Ryan continue to be the two quarterbacks that the average NFL will continue to underrate due to their lack of rings, and it is truly a shame.

  4. I can’t believe that stadium had so many empty seats. If they make it to the SB, it’ll be a home game for the opposing team.

  8. Phillip Rivers is proof that 90% of fans are fans of about 5 teams because if your QB hasn’t been the Colts, Pats, Packers, Steelers, or Saints QB the last decade plus you have no business saying anything negative about Rivers beyond, jeez I wish he was on our team.

  9. Just empty stats most of the time without wins.
    See Mathew Stafford, Matt Ryan, Tony Romo and
    host of others in the past Dan Marino, Dan Fouts ect

  10. Oh and uh, this wasn’t his best game. His best game came in week 6 of his third straight 16-0 season he lead the Packers to in the midst of his 7 straight MVP campaigns and 9 straight Superbowl wins. Madden 2006. Where you could look off the safety with QB vision. Only Madden worth playing.

  12. To whoever put matt Ryan in the same class as philip rivers should be banned from this site. Philip had been unlucky in that his team never stays healthy. It’s been like 6 years of at least 4-5 starters on the IR as soon as the season starts. Matt Ryan is a stat padder and is an average qb without elite coaching.

  14. Just last week Eli went 17 of 18, besting the completion percentage you note for Warner as the prior high water mark. As a Giants fan, I find it very hard to believe Eli’s performance was special enough to be the best ever (even if only for a week). I assume you omitted part of your statistic, like that there was a minimum of 20 attempts required.

  15. Jim Plunket has 2 rings but I don’t hear no noise for him. Phillip “Big Dog” Rivers is the man. I Wish he was in big D. The nfl gifted manning his two Super Bowls. He even barked a Peyton while laying the wood too then in Indy

  16. cajunhockey says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:03 pm
    I can’t believe that stadium had so many empty seats. If they make it to the SB, it’ll be a home game for the opposing team.
    ————-
    Um, the Super Bowl would not be played in their stadium, even if they were the “home” team. And, Super Bowl’s really don’t have that much to do with fans of the individual teams as they do have corporate sponsors and such there.

  19. Phillip Rivers! King of the dink n dunk pass. Looks great on completage percentage stats! Also see: Alex Smith

  20. “I can’t believe that stadium had so many empty seats. If they make it to the SB, it’ll be a home game for the opposing team.”

    That’s what happens when you piss off about 99.99% of your fan base by ripping the team away from them and moving it somewhere else

    Spanos is getting exactly what he deserves

  22. I think Phillip Rivers had a awesome day,but I also think you should play a whole game to be given a record as well.They benched Rivers to start the 4th quarter and you never know what could happen.A few drops or a errant pass.I just dont think a partial game should go in the record books.

  23. Cardinals fans were so angry when I predicted they’d go 4-12 this year. Looks like I was being optimistic.

  24. So many ignorant comments about Rivers (and Matt Ryan, who worked his way into this discussion for some reason). All this nonsense about “stat padding” and who’s “elite” is just that: nonsense. It only exists because sports radio personalities need to fill entire days with about 45 minutes’ worth of sports news, so they create these artificial distinctions to foster inane conversations about QB rankings and whatever else.

    Philip Rivers is awesome and he has always been awesome. He has been on a bunch of bad teams in a market that doesn’t care about football at all, so he gets no coverage. No, he’s not as good as Manning, Brady, Brees, or Rodgers, but if the four best QB’s of a generation (and likely four of the top ten ever) are the standard for being “really good,” then no one is really good but those four and a handful of prior greats like Montana, Marino, Unitas, etc.

    Matt Ryan too. The guy is a beast. His stats are crazy good because he is crazy good. People who call him a choker and a stat padder don’t watch the games. The Falcons’ teams almost always have a terrible defense. If you look at their playoff losses, they’re pretty much all due to the entire team falling apart at once. Ryan can’t stop that. That means he is not an all-time great. But it doesn’t mean he is mediocre. Same with this nonsense about “rings.” Teams win rings. Eli Manning has two. He’s good, but is he better than everyone besides Brady, Aikman, Montana, and Bradshaw? No. Not even close. People are always bringing up these stats so they can mask their ignorance of the game and sound intelligent. Just watch the damn game. You’ll learn a lot more that way.

    Neither Ryan nor Rivers belongs with Rodgers, Brees, or Brady, but they’re both right at the next level with Roethlisberger (and young guns like Mahomes, Goff, and Wentz who are new but look very much like the real deal). Playing QB in the NFL is hard. How many guys have been as good as Rivers and Ryan for as long as they’ve been good? Very few. Ryan and Rivers are not all-time greats, but you’re kidding yourself if you call them overrated. If anything, they’re underrated.


  25. jamiebuf12 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 10:27 pm
    I think Phillip Rivers had a awesome day,but I also think you should play a whole game to be given a record as well.They benched Rivers to start the 4th quarter and you never know what could happen.A few drops or a errant pass.I just dont think a partial game should go in the record books.”

    Up 32 points with 15:00 to go, they would have just kept running the ball, why even attempt a pass?

