Raiders get replay reversal, touchdown to take 7-0 lead

AP

First, the Ravens celebrated a turnover. Then, the Raiders celebrated a touchdown.

Officials ruled Doug Martin fumbled into the end zone, with Eric Weddle forcing it and C.J. Mosley recovering it. But replay clearly showed Martin reaching the ball across the goal line as he dove over the pile. Thus, replay overturned the on-field ruling, with Martin getting credit for a touchdown.

Martin fist-pumped on the sideline when the ruling was announced.

His 1-yard run has the Raiders up 7-0 with 8:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Derek Carr went 4-of-6 for 58 yards on the 12-play, 81-yard drive.