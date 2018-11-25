Randall Cobb inactive again for the Packers

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is inactive again, but they’re almost used to that this year.

The bigger problem might be the shortage in the secondary.

Cornerbacks Kevin King and Bashaud Breeland and safety Raven Greene are also inactive for the Packers tonight against the Vikings, along with defensive lineman Mike Daniels, quarterback Tim Boyle, and offensive lineman Alex Light.

Cobb has now missed six games this year because of a hamstring injury, and they’ve certainly missed him at times. But the lack of depth in the secondary could become an issue against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.

For Minnesota, linebacker Anthony Barr is back this week, after missing three games with a hamstring issue of his own.

The Vikings inactives are wide receiver Chad Beebe, running back Mike Boone, linebacker Ben Gedeon, defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, tight end David Morgan, safety Andrew Sendejo and quarterback Kyle Sloter.