Ravens lead 13-10 at halftime despite Lamar Jackson’s turnovers

Getty Images

The Ravens have yet to score an offensive touchdown, but they have found a way to reach the end zone.

Cyrus Jones‘ 70-yard punt return was the difference in the first half as the Ravens lead the Raiders 13-10 at halftime.

Justin Tucker hit field goals of 47 and 28 yards sandwiched between Jones’ first career punt return touchdown with 12:45 remaining in the second quarter.

The Raiders scored first on a 1-yard Doug Martin run. They got a 42-yard Daniel Carlson field goal late in the first half to cut the Raiders’ deficit to a field goal.

Gus Edwards has rushed for 53 yards on eight carries. Lamar Jackson has run for only 11 yards on two carries, and he has thrown two interceptions.

The Ravens have 200 yards of offense, but they punted once and threw two interceptions on five first-half possessions.

Derek Carr has struggled, completing 9 of 24 passes for 97 yards. He missed two kneel downs at the end of the first half to be examined on the sideline.

Martin has 10 carries for 48 yards and the touchdown.