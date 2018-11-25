Ravens players believe John Harbaugh will be gone, absent a playoff berth

Getty Images

The Ravens picked up a much-needed win last weekend, and another one could be coming on Sunday against the Raiders. And if the Ravens don’t pick up enough wins to get to the playoffs (road games are looming against the Falcons, Chiefs, and Chargers), a change could indeed be coming at the head-coaching position.

Per a league source, Ravens players believe that John Harbaugh will be gone unless they get to the playoffs. Which raises the question of whether that’s an incentive to make it to the playoffs, or a disincentive.

If Harbaugh’s eleventh year ends up being his last year in Baltimore, next year likely will be his first year somewhere else. Multiple league sources believe that John Harbaugh would instantly draw interest as a head coach with another team — and that he possibly would even get some teams to consider making a coaching change at a time when they otherwise aren’t.