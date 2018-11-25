Ravens players believe John Harbaugh will be gone, absent a playoff berth

Posted by Mike Florio on November 25, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
Getty Images

The Ravens picked up a much-needed win last weekend, and another one could be coming on Sunday against the Raiders. And if the Ravens don’t pick up enough wins to get to the playoffs (road games are looming against the Falcons, Chiefs, and Chargers), a change could indeed be coming at the head-coaching position.

Per a league source, Ravens players believe that John Harbaugh will be gone unless they get to the playoffs. Which raises the question of whether that’s an incentive to make it to the playoffs, or a disincentive.

If Harbaugh’s eleventh year ends up being his last year in Baltimore, next year likely will be his first year somewhere else. Multiple league sources believe that John Harbaugh would instantly draw interest as a head coach with another team — and that he possibly would even get some teams to consider making a coaching change at a time when they otherwise aren’t.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Ravens players believe John Harbaugh will be gone, absent a playoff berth

  1. Who CARES what players believe?
    Clearly these players think they run the team (e.g. inmates running the asylum), which is consistent with the narrative that the media ultimately wants.
    If I were Harbaugh, I would generate a list of those betrayers (players) and run that list to the GM for candidates to be cut as soon as the season is over for the Ratbirds.
    Players are merely employees, and nothing more. They wield zero power.

  4. It’s funny how what the players want in the NFL is the inmates running the asylum but when Google employees, Google remember being a corporation worth every sports team in America combined and then some, speak their mind Google listens. Why is it that you think that NFL players shouldn’t have a say in how things are run but the most valuable corporations in the world think that employees should have a say? I really hope you run a business. Be interested in seeing what kind of employee you look for that wants you to just dictate to them.

  5. Might’ve helped if he’d read the rulebook but they’ve gone exactly .500 (45-45) since 2012 SB and paying Average Joe (career passer rating 84.1) all that record-breaking elite dough (and added to it with a record-breaking extension in 2016), so it’s hard to figure out why they haven’t had more success.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!