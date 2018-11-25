Ravens players believe John Harbaugh will be gone, absent a playoff berth

Posted by Mike Florio on November 25, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
The Ravens picked up a much-needed win last weekend, and another one could be coming on Sunday against the Raiders. And if the Ravens don’t pick up enough wins to get to the playoffs (road games are looming against the Falcons, Chiefs, and Chargers), a change could indeed be coming at the head-coaching position.

Per a league source, Ravens players believe that John Harbaugh will be gone unless they get to the playoffs. Which raises the question of whether that’s an incentive to make it to the playoffs, or a disincentive.

If Harbaugh’s eleventh year ends up being his last year in Baltimore, next year likely will be his first year somewhere else. Multiple league sources believe that John Harbaugh would instantly draw interest as a head coach with another team — and that he possibly would even get some teams to consider making a coaching change at a time when they otherwise aren’t.

35 responses to “Ravens players believe John Harbaugh will be gone, absent a playoff berth

  1. Who CARES what players believe?
    Clearly these players think they run the team (e.g. inmates running the asylum), which is consistent with the narrative that the media ultimately wants.
    If I were Harbaugh, I would generate a list of those betrayers (players) and run that list to the GM for candidates to be cut as soon as the season is over for the Ratbirds.
    Players are merely employees, and nothing more. They wield zero power.

  4. It’s funny how what the players want in the NFL is the inmates running the asylum but when Google employees, Google remember being a corporation worth every sports team in America combined and then some, speak their mind Google listens. Why is it that you think that NFL players shouldn’t have a say in how things are run but the most valuable corporations in the world think that employees should have a say? I really hope you run a business. Be interested in seeing what kind of employee you look for that wants you to just dictate to them.

  5. Might’ve helped if he’d read the rulebook but they’ve gone exactly .500 (45-45) since 2012 SB and paying Average Joe (career passer rating 84.1) all that record-breaking elite dough (and added to it with a record-breaking extension in 2016), so it’s hard to figure out why they haven’t had more success.

    =============================

    man you have some cheery posts. must have a happy life. go PATS!!

    I understand having an opinion and all of that but you sound like you should take it down a few notches over a “per league source” report. Be careful with the “inmates” blast as well. One minute people are saying the comment was taken out of context yet you add validity to it. Chill. It’s just a game.

  20. abcisezas123 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 1:16 pm
    Could also see him going to the college ranks

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Yeah, after getting punked by OSU yesterday, there might be an opening at Michigan.

  23. joshhatesthesteelers says:
    November 25, 2018 at 1:30 pm
    As a Bengals fan it would be my dream that he gets fired and the Bengals bring him in to replace Mediocre Marv.
    +++++++++++

    Nah, that’s Hue Jackson’s gig.

  26. I remember in the mid 1980s, a guy name of Myron Cope asserted the worst thing for a team was to keep “making the playoffs.” He was talking about the Steelers of that era. After 4 SBs in 6 years, they continued to be just good enough to make the playoff most years, so major changes were never made. I revere Chuck Noll and all that he did for the Steelers, but he stayed a few years too many because his teams were just “good enough.”

    I think Mr. Harbaugh is a good coach, but sometimes making the playoffs is a sentence to mediocrity. And this narrative that is often heard, that “no one wants to play the Ravens” in the playoffs is silly. The have won one playoff game in 6 years, against an average Steelers team that was going nowhere.

  27. I always love it when “fans” think the inmates should be running the show. Any owner who would allow this to happen is not worth a breath and lacks common sense. A head coach can only do so much with crappy players. Cut the players.

  29. Good. Harbaugh is like a humorless video gamer tryhard who watches videos of better players all day, and then when he loses anyway he files reports against everyone else in the match for cheating.

  34. He won 1 SB. Congratulations. The period of riding the success of 1 big, legit win, is over. The many seasons of letting Flacco be the solo target of blame re the offense’s lack of any success is also over. Harbaugh has not been a winning coach in recent years if looking at sustained regular season & playoffs success.

