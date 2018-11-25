Ravens score in all three phases for 34-17 win

Getty Images

The Ravens threw 18 passes in the first half, took a sack and ran it only 10 times against a defense ranked 31st against the run. They ran over the Raiders in the second half.

Baltimore threw only seven passes in the second half, while running 33 times for 176 yards. It added up to a 34-17 victory for the Ravens.

It was a second consecutive victory for Baltimore with Lamar Jackson as the starter, keeping the Ravens’ playoff hopes alive with quieting calls for John Harbaugh’s job for at least a week. The Ravens are 6-5.

The Raiders dropped to 2-9, failing to put together back-to-back wins after beating Arizona last week.

The Ravens finished with 242 rushing yards and 416 total yards.

Receiver Michael Crabtree got a touchdown against his former team, catching an 8-yard pass from Jackson, and finished with three catches for 21 yards. But Jackson and Gus Edwards beat the Raiders on the ground.

Jackson rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Edwards gained 118 yards on 23 carries.

Jackson went 14-for-25 for 178 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Ravens scored on special teams and defense, too.

Punt returner Cyrus Jones went 70 yards for a score for the team’s first touchdown.

The Ravens also scored on a strip-sack by Matt Judon, with Terrell Suggs returning Derek Carr‘s sack 43 yards for a touchdown with 5:55 remaining. It was icing on the win for the Ravens.

Judon had a sack on three consecutive plays, the first NFL player to accomplish that feat since Cullen Jenkins did it for the Packers in Week 15 of 2006.

Carr went 16-of-34 for 194 yards and a touchdown.