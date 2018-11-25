Ravens score in all three phases for 34-17 win

The Ravens threw 18 passes in the first half, took a sack and ran it only 10 times against a defense ranked 31st against the run. They ran over the Raiders in the second half.

Baltimore threw only seven passes in the second half, while running 33 times for 176 yards. It added up to a 34-17 victory for the Ravens.

It was a second consecutive victory for Baltimore with Lamar Jackson as the starter, keeping the Ravens’ playoff hopes alive with quieting calls for John Harbaugh’s job for at least a week. The Ravens are 6-5.

The Raiders dropped to 2-9, failing to put together back-to-back wins after beating Arizona last week.

The Ravens finished with 242 rushing yards and 416 total yards.

Receiver Michael Crabtree got a touchdown against his former team, catching an 8-yard pass from Jackson, and finished with three catches for 21 yards. But Jackson and Gus Edwards beat the Raiders on the ground.

Jackson rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Edwards gained 118 yards on 23 carries.

Jackson went 14-for-25 for 178 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Ravens scored on special teams and defense, too.

Punt returner Cyrus Jones went 70 yards for a score for the team’s first touchdown.

The Ravens also scored on a strip-sack by Matt Judon, with Terrell Suggs returning Derek Carr‘s sack 43 yards for a touchdown with 5:55 remaining. It was icing on the win for the Ravens.

Judon had a sack on three consecutive plays, the first NFL player to accomplish that feat since Cullen Jenkins did it for the Packers in Week 15 of 2006.

Carr went 16-of-34 for 194 yards and a touchdown.

  1. The Raiders gave a full effort today and were in the game into the 3rd quarter, but as expected a team with poor coaching and a willfully demolished roster just can’t compete against a middle-tier team with a relatively inexperienced QB. Aside from the horrible trade of Khalil Mack, Gruden also got rid of several other good Raiders players and replaced them with “Gruden Grinders” (i.e. scrubs who know how to brown-nose the HC). A case in point was seen today in Michael Crabtree who was the Raiders leading WR the 3 previous years under Del Rio but was cut by the “coaching genius” (and immediately picked up by the Ravens).

    As for the future under Gruden? The terrible play of Kolton Miller & Brandon Parker (Gruden’s high 2018 draft choices on the o-line) shows that Gruden hasn’t lost his proficiency (as shown in Tampa) for generally making abysmal draft selections – which makes it likely that those 1st rounders from the Bears & Cowboys for Mack & Cooper won’t pan out with Gruden controlling the draft.

    The Raiders really have little hope of being more than a 4 win at most team for as long as Gruden is kept. And since it was Son-of-Al’s publicity stunt to bring back Gruden in the first place, this again shows that the Raiders won’t be able to achieve long-term success without a change in ownership.

  3. Jackson had some sweet passes including a 48 yarder called back for a ticky tack holding penalty. The kid is entertaining I’ll give him that. And he’s winning so I would hold off on putting Flacco back under center.

  6. The Raiders are compromised in every phase. The worst punter I’ve ever seen still employed. The offensive line under Cable has retreated at warp speed. Carr needs 30 seconds to decide what to do. The defensive line continuously pushed around. Gruden hasn’t done the Raiders any favors purging the roster prematurely. I understand moving Mack not showing up to work, the rest could have waited. Oakland fans shouldn’t waste a dollar fillng the seats, they’re being used and abused.

  10. Football positions must be made to mean something.

    It is time to make it illegal for QB’s to be running backs and to gain more than 30 yards in a game. Once they hit that mark they would be required to leave the game since they could no longer run to avoid a pass rush or injury.

    Time to require QB’s to actually do QB things like throw the ball

  12. Not sure what Jackson will be in the future, but Raven fans do not get caught up in the current hype of future franchises qb. The Ravens are currently playing the bottom 5 teams in defense. If Jackson is still playing in 4 weeks then the Chargers are the first legitimate defense he will face.

