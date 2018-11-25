Reuben Foster remains in jail, awaiting a court appearance

Getty Images

It’s looking less and less likely that 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will be playing for the 49ers on Sunday.

Foster, arrested on Saturday night in Tampa on one count of misdemeanor domestic violence, remains in jail on Sunday morning, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports California. Foster will appear before a judge, by video monitor, at some point this morning. Bail likely will be set at that time.

The 49ers have issued no statements about Foster, and no comment about the situation appears on the team’s Twitter page or official website. When Foster faced domestic violence charges in the offseason, the team seem prepared to move on from the 2017 first-round draft pick if he were found to be legally responsible. After the alleged victim recanted, the case against Foster fell apart.

Foster had been listed as questionable for the game against the Buccaneers with a hamstring injury.