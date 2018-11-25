Rob Gronkowski scores first TD since Week One

AP

Rob Gronkowski is back for the Patriots and he is back in the end zone as well.

Gronkowski caught a 34-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter for his first touchdown since the first week of the regular season. The play tied the score 7-7 and gave Jets fans another reason to question head coach Todd Bowles’ decision making.

James White was flagged for offensive pass interference on third-and-two from the New York 24-yard-line and Bowles opted to take the penalty even though the pass to Julian Edelman fell incomplete. The Patriots might have gone for it, but they also may have taken the field goal had Bowles declined the penalty.

Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse beat Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones for a 16-yard touchdown with just over four minutes left in the first quarter. Kearse has been a popular target for Josh McCown in the early portion of the game as he has three catches for 36 yards while being targeted five times.