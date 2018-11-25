Seahawks come back to beat Panthers on the road

AP

The Panthers and Seahawks have been built on similar platforms, so it makes sense that so many of their games play out with narrow margins.

Seattle needed every second to escape Sunday, taking advantage of a depleted Panthers secondary to steal a 30-27 win on the road.

Russell Wilson found Tyler Lockett for a 43-yard gain, which set up a game-winning 31-yard field goal for Sebastian Janikowski, as the Seahawks improved to 6-5.

All that came after the Panthers had their chance to win, as Graham Gano missed a 52-yard field goal which could have swung it the other way. Gano missed a field goal off the upright and an extra point last week, when the Panthers lost at Detroit on a failed two-point conversion.

It spoiled an otherwise impressive day for the Panthers (6-5), who have no lost three straight and saw a 10-game home winning streak go away.

Running back Christian McCaffrey finished the day with 17 carries for 125 yards, and another 114 yards on 11 receptions. He’s the first player this season to hit triple digits in both categories, and set a franchise record for combined yards from scrimmage in the process. He also made up for the three fumbles on the day, though his teammates got back on all three of them.

His 59-yard burst up the middle set up a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, and it seemed to be enough.

But the Seahawks tied the game on the next possession, with Russell Wilson hitting David Moore for a 35-yard touchdown pass, a daring call on a fourth-and-3 when it looked desperate. Moore was able to track the ball over Panthers cornerback Corn Elder, who was subbing for rookie Donte Jackson, who was injured on the first play of the game and didn’t return.

Then after Gano’s miss, Lockett got lost behind Captain Munnerlyn, setting up Janikowski’s game-winner.