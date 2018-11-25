Seahawks come back to beat Panthers on the road

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 25, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
AP

The Panthers and Seahawks have been built on similar platforms, so it makes sense that so many of their games play out with narrow margins.

Seattle needed every second to escape Sunday, taking advantage of a depleted Panthers secondary to steal a 30-27 win on the road.

Russell Wilson found Tyler Lockett for a 43-yard gain, which set up a game-winning 31-yard field goal for Sebastian Janikowski, as the Seahawks improved to 6-5.

All that came after the Panthers had their chance to win, as Graham Gano missed a 52-yard field goal which could have swung it the other way. Gano missed a field goal off the upright and an extra point last week, when the Panthers lost at Detroit on a failed two-point conversion.

It spoiled an otherwise impressive day for the Panthers (6-5), who have no lost three straight and saw a 10-game home winning streak go away.

Running back Christian McCaffrey finished the day with 17 carries for 125 yards, and another 114 yards on 11 receptions. He’s the first player this season to hit triple digits in both categories, and set a franchise record for combined yards from scrimmage in the process. He also made up for the three fumbles on the day, though his teammates got back on all three of them.

His 59-yard burst up the middle set up a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, and it seemed to be enough.

But the Seahawks tied the game on the next possession, with Russell Wilson hitting David Moore for a 35-yard touchdown pass, a daring call on a fourth-and-3 when it looked desperate. Moore was able to track the ball over Panthers cornerback Corn Elder, who was subbing for rookie Donte Jackson, who was injured on the first play of the game and didn’t return.

Then after Gano’s miss, Lockett got lost behind Captain Munnerlyn, setting up Janikowski’s game-winner.

  2. AND THAT’S HOW CHAMPIONS DO IT!!!!!

    Hey niners816, how’d the 49ers do today? omeimontis I thought the Seahawks were gonna be 4-12 this year? nhpats, where are you? Hello?

    WHEN the Seahawks make the playoffs Pete Carroll is easy coach of the year, and it isn’t even close.

  4. Entertaining game, some good plays and individual efforts. Seattle might make the playoffs now (this win was huge) but honestly, their defensive secondary needs to tighten it up. 5 more weeks to figure it out.

  5. As a Seahawk fan, I have to say we had zero business winning this game, except for one MAN. His name is Russell Wilson and he basically took over the game when the Defense didn’t show up and the vaunted running game was mostly stuffed. This is the Russell we know and love!

  9. seahawkboymike says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:15 pm
    Says the guy who HIDES after every loss.

    You should charge rent for all of that space being occupied in your head by PFT posters.

  10. That was one of the most exciting games of the year and it actually had defense.

    Russell Wilson is so clutch when the game is on the line. He just might be the best deep ball thrower in the NFL.

    Are those 49er fans going to go in hiding now that we actually get to play them twice to close out the year? A couple of gimmie games

  12. kamthechancellor says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:14 pm
    Wait…they aren’t supposed to beat winning teams on the road right?>>>

    FIRST win this year against an opponent with a winning record. And a close one at that. You’re 6-5. Take a deep breathe buddy.

  14. All Panther fans want Washington gone as DC but the problem is much bigger. I hope that Tepper sinks the Riverboat either this week or by the end of the season. He blew the Lions game, should have taken the points on the opening drive and shouldn’t have taken his foot off the gas once they were in fg range in this game.

    This team is way too talented to play the way they have the last three weeks and effectively blow the season. I really don’t see them beating Cleveland, Atlanta or NO (home or away). Looks like the consecutive winning seasons still won’t happen in franchise history, way to go…

  18. Russell had them just where he wanted them. On their heels watching him come from behind just like he has done since coming into the league.

    I remember the Steelers game planning to keep Wilson in the pocket and force him to beat them passing. Roethlisberger threw for 456 yards but the Steelers couldn’t keep the Seahawks from winning 39-30 with Wilson throwing for 5 TDs, so choosing to make Wilson win with his arm is not a guarantee of a win.

  21. donttrollonme says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:32 pm
    kamthechancellor says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:14 pm
    Wait…they aren’t supposed to beat winning teams on the road right?>>>

    FIRST win this year against an opponent with a winning record. And a close one at that. You’re 6-5. Take a deep breathe buddy.
    ———–
    Well, it turns out that your wrong about that. They beat Dallas who currently has a 6-5 record…one of those 5 losses was to Seattle.

