Sean McDermott on Shaq Lawson ejection: I don’t expect us to back down

Getty Images

The Bills beat the Jaguars 24-21 on Sunday in a game that featured a pair of ejections after a third quarter brawl.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson were sent to the showers after throwing punches at each other during a melee that broke out after a long catch by Jaguars wide receiver Donte Moncrief at the 1-yard-line. The two players continued jawing at each other in the tunnel as they made their way off the field and the Jaguars would fail to score points despite having a first down on the lip of the end zone.

The Bills would break a 14-14 tie on the next drive and head coach Sean McDermott said after the game that he was proud of the way responded to the ejections. He also said there would be no repercussions from the team for Lawson because McDermott feels he was standing up for a teammate.

“I’ve already sat down with Shaq, and we do things the right way, but when people stand up and challenge us, I don’t expect us to back down,” McDermott said, via WGR 550.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he’s spoken to Fournette and told him he can’t be in that position. He also said he’d let Fournette address the incident with the media on his own.