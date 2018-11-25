Shelby Harris welcomed a daughter two days before big INT

Getty Images

Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris has had quite the week.

His wife gave birth to Evelyn Rochelle Harris on Friday and Harris left his family to rejoin the team for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. They were happy to have him in the fourth quarter.

Harris sealed the 24-17 win when he jumped up to intercept a Ben Roethlisberger pass in the end zone with just over a minute to go in the game. Harris also had three tackles, a half-sack and three quarterback hits over the course of the game.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Harris got a game ball after the game. He can show it to little Evelyn because he took off a short time later to rejoin her and her mother for what should be a celebratory evening for all the Harrises.