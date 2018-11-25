Sony Michel returns, Patriots stretch lead to 27-13

Getty Images

Patriots running back Sony Michel needed help getting off the field after hurting his back on a big hit in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but his absence was a brief one.

Michel sat out the next Patriots drive, but returned in the fourth quarter to cap a 72-yard drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown. Michel busted out a 33-yard gain to help get the ball into scoring position and has now picked up 130 yards on the afternoon.

Michel’s score made the Patriots lead 27-13 and came one play after a replay showed he was short of the end zone. The Patriots had broken a 13-13 tie on their previous drive via a 21-yard pass to a wide open Julian Edelman.

That was Tom Brady‘s second scoring pass of the day and overcoming a 14-point deficit may be too much to ask of the Jets offense.