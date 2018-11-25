Sony Michel shaken up before Patriots take 13-10 lead

AP

The Patriots came into Sunday’s game with three running backs on the active roster and one of them is now being treated by the medical staff on the sideline.

Sony Michel took a big hit while trying for a first down in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets and remained down on the field for several minutes. He was helped to the sideline and it appears to be a back issue, but he has not gone into the medical tent or to the locker room.

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has seen time at running back this season and converted the first down on the next play. Three incompletions forced the Patriots to settle for a field goal that put them up 13-10.

James White and James Develin are the other backs on the Patriots roster this weekend.