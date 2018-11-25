Steelers gain 527 yards, lose 24-17 to Broncos

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger passed for more than 400 yards. The Steelers gained more than 500 yards.

They scored 17 points.

They lost.

The Broncos upset Pittsburgh 24-17.

It ended the Steelers’ six-game winning streak and dropped them to 7-3-1. They remain in first place in the AFC North ahead of the Ravens (6-5). The Broncos beat the Chargers and the Steelers in back-to-back games and have won three of their past five to move to 5-6 and remain in the wild-card race.

The Steelers gained 527 yards, with Roethlisberger completing 41 of 56 passes for 462 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Steelers also lost two fumbles, one from the 1-yard line that rolled out the end zone for a touchback, and had a field goal blocked.

Pittsburgh was on the doorstep of tying the game after reaching the Denver 2 with 1:07 left. But on third-and-two, Roethlisberger faked to James Conner and tried to hit Antonio Brown, who was well covered in the back of the end zone. He never saw defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who stepped into the end zone and intercepted the pass.

The game’s other deciding play came on the Steelers’ second possession when Xavier Grimble fumbled at the 1-yard line on a hit by Will Parks. The ball rolled out of the end zone, and the touchback gave Denver possession.

The Broncos got 110 yards and a touchdown from Phillip Lindsay on 14 carries. His 2-yard touchdown run with 9:17 remaining provided the winning points.

Emmanuel Sanders caught seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Case Keenum was 15-of-28 for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Conner ran for only 53 yards on 13 carries and caught four passes for 42 yards.