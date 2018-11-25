Steelers gain 527 yards, lose 24-17 to Broncos

Posted by Charean Williams on November 25, 2018, 7:41 PM EST
Ben Roethlisberger passed for more than 400 yards. The Steelers gained more than 500 yards.

They scored 17 points.

They lost.

The Broncos upset Pittsburgh 24-17.

It ended the Steelers’ six-game winning streak and dropped them to 7-3-1. They remain in first place in the AFC North ahead of the Ravens (6-5). The Broncos beat the Chargers and the Steelers in back-to-back games and have won three of their past five to move to 5-6 and remain in the wild-card race.

The Steelers gained 527 yards, with Roethlisberger completing 41 of 56 passes for 462 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Steelers also lost two fumbles, one from the 1-yard line that rolled out the end zone for a touchback, and had a field goal blocked.

Pittsburgh was on the doorstep of tying the game after reaching the Denver 2 with 1:07 left. But on third-and-two, Roethlisberger faked to James Conner and tried to hit Antonio Brown, who was well covered in the back of the end zone. He never saw defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who stepped into the end zone and intercepted the pass.

The game’s other deciding play came on the Steelers’ second possession when Xavier Grimble fumbled at the 1-yard line on a hit by Will Parks. The ball rolled out of the end zone, and the touchback gave Denver possession.

The Broncos got 110 yards and a touchdown from Phillip Lindsay on 14 carries. His 2-yard touchdown run with 9:17 remaining provided the winning points.

Emmanuel Sanders caught seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Case Keenum was 15-of-28 for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Conner ran for only 53 yards on 13 carries and caught four passes for 42 yards.

  3. Big Ben. Definitely NOT clutch

    Throws another game ending INT in the endzone
    Should have had one last week against Jacksonville but was bailed out by a holding call
    Last season at home against NE. Another one

    He’s definitely no Tom Brady.

    Oh and HELLO Fool?!?…

    Nofoolnodrool says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    1 Dude they played the Jets…….not a playoff team. They play ed a AFC east scub.

    Yeah , your team just LOST to a NON playoff team.

  5. grant35 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:45 pm
    Seems like the Lindsay lad talks a lot. Why do the smallest punks have the biggest mouths?

    ________________

    He’s backing it up. Best way to shut the guy up is to stop him…not complain.

  8. “The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC goes through Kansas City”…somewhere the evil genius Belichick is laughing maniacally as the rest of the AFC comes down to earth and starts packing their bags for Foxborough in January, as usual.

  10. As a Patriots fan- I’m not going to gloat.

    But that was a BAD bad loss for the Steelers. They really needed that one. SD, NE and the Saints on deck. Good luck with that 🙂

  11. I’m as big a Steelers’ fan as there is, and I will tell you they deserved to lose the game. Too many mistakes, too many missed opportunities, and the goal line play calling at the end of the game was, without a doubt, absolute trash. That last play needs removed from the playbook. The Broncos played a clean, error free game, and that was the difference. 3 of 5 of the Steelers remaining games are against playoff bound teams, they better get their crap together if they plan on winning any of those games. They have the talent to beat any team, but, at times, the focus just isn’t there.

  12. You have one of the best rbs in the nfl in conner…you hand the ball off to him a grand total of 0 times inside the redzone, guess how many tds the steelers scored in the red zone by the offense 0…throw it 58 times run conner 13 times…makes perfect sense…enjoy the L pittsburgh

  14. The Steelers literally gave that game away. They looked like the Bungles in that game. Running that RPO at the goal line was dumb.

  15. only the steelers can totally dominate a game like they did today and still lose it. they just lost out on any hope of going to the AFC championship game.

  17. Tell Florio the Steelers are no longer in the drivers seat for a first round bye. All before their games vs the Chargers, Saints and Pats, too. With their D going against those three teams and Roethlisberger being, well, Roethlisberger, a bye is not in their future. Oh well they always have the Penquins.

  18. Mike Florio you just had a chance on Sunday night football to talk about how you hate the fumble out of the end zone rule being bad for football ! What happened ?

  20. Who was calling those plays on the last goaline possession the ended the game w a pick? Todd Haley? Smh. Idk why they seem to be getting away from the run last couple games.

  22. Called this loss for the Steelers at Denver. They have two more losses on their schedule, vs the Patriots and the Saints. The Steelers are a fools gold.

  23. “somewhere the evil genius Belichick is laughing maniacally as the rest of the AFC comes down to earth and starts packing their bags for Foxborough in January, as usual.”

    Belichick would be the first one to tell you there is a lot of work left to be done in the regular season to even get to the playoffs. So no, he’s not laughing maniacally about that

  24. As a Chiefs, I never thought I would say this but thanks Donkeys. Now I just need the Steelers to rebound the next 2 weeks and beat the Chargers and the Pats. That will give the Chiefs a one game cushion.

  25. If you’re a broncos fan, do you want them to win any more this season? first of all you just helped the patriots for the last two weeks and you all hate the patriots, and the more you win the more likely vance joseph sticks around. if you go 10-6 or 9-7, he likely isn’t fired. and don’t tell me you like keenum for the future of your franchise.

  26. carloswlassiter says:
    November 25, 2018 at 8:00 pm
    The 97 yard TD to JuJu with Ben under duress in the endzone was about the best play I’ve ever seen by a QB.

    —————
    Well by then the bar had been set pretty low.

  27. If the Texans win at home tomorrow vs Titans the Steelers will have gone from 2nd to 5th place in the AFC. OUCH! And the Ravens are nipping at their heels one and a half games behind. Toss up on who has the tougher schedule the rest of the way. Looks like the Steelers will be going to KC or NE in a January divisional game, if they get out of Wildcard weekend, that is.

  29. The Steelers had 8 pro-bowlers on their roster last season and lost twice to the Jaguars. Let that sink in for a minute. They should have lost last week as well. It’s literally one of the most talented rosters in the league on paper. If Bill Cowher or Bill Belichick had this roster right now, Pittsburgh would have won at least two more championships by now. I cannot help but laugh at this team season after season.

  30. phootbolgawd says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:51 pm
    somewhere the evil genius Belichick is laughing maniacally as the rest of the AFC comes down to earth and starts packing their bags for Foxborough in January, as usual.

    ———————

    Somewhere the evil genius Belichick shrugs and goes back to game planning for Minnesota. Gives exactly zero thought to the playoffs.

    Fixed that for you.

  31. carloswlassiter says:
    November 25, 2018 at 8:00 pm
    The 97 yard TD to JuJu with Ben under duress in the endzone was about the best play I’ve ever seen by a QB.
    ——————————–
    Must be the first game you have ever watched.

