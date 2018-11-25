Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills WR Zay Jones thinks the team’s last game was a “glimpse” of what the offense can be.

QB Ryan Tannehill is back in the lineup for the Dolphins.

The Patriots will try to avoid another slow start on the road.

There are plenty of big decisions looming for the Jets.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is no stranger to questions about whether he’s a “true quarterback” or not.

Where do the Bengals sit in the AFC Wild Card race?

A prediction that the Browns will rely on their ground game against the Bengals.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown is trying to catch a touchdown pass for the ninth straight game.

A look at the life of late Texans founder Bob McNair.

Reasons to believe the Colts will win big on Sunday.

A few numbers of note for the Jaguars.

A loss on Monday would be a severe blow to any Titans hopes of a division title.

The Broncos offensive line is looking for a second straight game without a sack.

It looks like the Chiefs will have S Eric Berry back soon.

Was last week’s loss a wake-up call for the Chargers?

Examining why Raiders coach Jon Gruden suggested RB Jalen Richard is the team’s MVP.

Do the Cowboys still need to be defensive about the price they paid to trade for WR Amari Cooper?

The Giants will try to show their turnaround has legs against the Eagles.

The Eagles have more to worry about than defensive injuries.

Washington coach Jay Gruden hopes an extra day of practice cures some of what’s wrong with the team.

When LB Khalil Mack was out of Thursday’s game, the effect he has had on the Bears defense was clear.

Failures have come across the board for the Lions.

A critical look at the Packers’ decision to draft Kevin King instead of T.J. Watt last year.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins faces a crucial stretch of games.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank issued a statement about the death of Bob McNair.

The Panthers need to find more points in the third quarter.

Saints QB Drew Brees is no longer the Big Ten’s single-season leader in passing touchdowns.

The overall defense has not been good, but the Buccaneers pass rush has improved from last year.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen has to cut down on the turnovers.

Catching up with former Rams great Isaac Bruce.

49ers WR Marquise Goodwin is unlikely to play on Sunday due to a family matter.

Running through some of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson‘s biggest road wins.