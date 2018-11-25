T.J. Watt injures wrist in second quarter

Getty Images

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt injured his right wrist early in the second quarter.

He headed to the locker room for further evaluation, and the Steelers list him as questionable to return.

Watt was injured on a Royce Freeman run.

He had one tackle before leaving.

The Steelers have dominated the first half, but the game is tied 3-3. They had a field goal blocked, and Xavier Grimble fumbled out of the end zone for a touchback on a hit by Will Parks.

Pittsburgh has 159 yards and has held the Broncos to 86 thus far.