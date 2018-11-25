Tom Brady is back in his old helmet, again

Getty Images

It’s the last year that Tom Brady can wear his Riddell VSR-4 helmet. And for the second time this year he’s switched from a new helmet back to the old one.

In New England’s first game since losing badly to the Titans two weeks ago, Brady has switched back to his old helmet.

He originally ditched the new helmet after a Week Two loss to the Jaguars, reverting to the VSR-4 for the Week Three game at Detroit. After what became a second straight loss, Brady went back to the new helmet for Week Four. He had worn it every week from Week Four through Week 10, which saw an end to a six-game winning streak.

The league has banned the Riddell VSR-4, the Schutt Air XP, the Schutt Air XP Pro, and the Schutt Vengeance Z10. Any players who wore any of those models while playing in the NFL last year can wear them in 2018. For 2019, they’ll need to find new helmets.