Steelers tight end Vance McDonald left in the third quarter with a hip injury.

He headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Steelers list him as questionable to return.

McDonald has three catches for 27 yards. He dropped a touchdown in the end zone at the end of the first half.

The Broncos have tied the Steelers 17-17 on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum to Emmanuel Sanders with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter.