Vikings can’t hit a kick against Packers

AP

After 100 minutes of football this year, the Packers and Vikings remain tied.

Of course, if the Vikings could hit a field goal, that wouldn’t be the case.

Vikings kicker Dan Bailey missed a 56-yarder just before halftime to leave the game tied 14-14 at the break, after missing a 48-yarder earlier in the game.

Combined with former Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson‘s 0-for-3 in the first meeting, the Vikings have yet to hit a three-pointer against the Packers this year.

Bailey had actually hit a 51-yarder before halftime, but it was negated by a penalty, and he pushed his second try wide right.