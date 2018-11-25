Vikings come back to tie things, 14-14

AP

It took each of them a minute, but the Packers and Vikings got the offenses in gear.

Four straight touchdown drives have left them tied at 14-14, after a sluggish start by both teams.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just hit Stefon Diggs for a 30-yard touchdown pass, after connecting with Dalvin Cook for a 26-yarder.

The Packers squeezed an Aaron Jones touchdown run in between them after an early lead, as both teams are beginning to find a rhythm.

Both Cousins and Rodgers have passer ratings over 140 at the moment, which is a good indication of better things to come.