Week 12 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Raiders at Ravens
Raiders: WR Martavis Bryant, DE Fadol Brown, CB Leon Hall, G/T Denver Kirkland, LB Emmanuel Lamur, T Justin Murray, OL Ian Silberman
Ravens: QB Joe Flacco, OL James Hurst, RB Alex Collins, WR Jordan Lasley, LB Tim Williams, CB Tavon Young, DT Zach Sieler
Jaguars at Bills
Jaguars: WR D.J. Chark, DE Lerentee McCray, CB Quenton Meeks, G Josh Walker, RB Dave Williams, DT Marcell Dareus, OL Corey Robinson
Bills: QB Derek Anderson, TE Charles Clay, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, T Conor McDermott, G Vlad Ducasse, G Ike Boettger, CB Ryan Lewis
Browns at Bengals
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, OL Desmond Harrison, TE Pharoh Brown, WR Da’Mari Scott, DL Carl Davis, DL Chad Thomas, DB Juston Burris
Bengals: WR A.J. Green, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, WR Josh Malone, LB Nick Vigil, T Cordy Glenn, DL Kasim Edebali, DL Christian Ringo
Patriots at Jets
Patriots: S Nate Ebner, TE Dwayne Allen, OL Matt Tobin, DL Keionta Davis, CB Duke Dawson, DE Derek Rivers, OL James Ferentz
Jets: QB Sam Darnold, G James Carpenter, WR Deontay Burnett, S Marcus Maye, WR Rishard Matthews, CB Derrick Jones, LB Jeremiah Attaochu
Giants at Eagles
Giants: DE Kerry Wynn, QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis, DT John Jenkins
Eagles: RB Darren Sproles, CB Avonte Maddox, CB Sidney Jones, CB Jalen Mills, LB Jordan Hicks, OL Matt Pryor, QB Nate Sudfeld
49ers at Buccaneers
49ers: WR Pierre Garçon, LB Reuben Foster, G Joshua Garnett, WR Marquise Goodwin, RB Alfred Morris, OL Shon Coleman, DL D.J. Jones
Buccaneers: LB Lavonte David, S Justin Evans, CB M.J. Stewart, QB Ryan Griffin, RB Ronald Jones, S Godwin Igwebuike, DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches
Seahawks at Panthers
Seahawks: LB K.J. Wright, RB C.J. Prosise, CB Kalan Reed, C Joey Hunt, G Jordan Simmons, DE Branden Jackson, DT Poona Ford
Panthers: WR Devin Funchess, G Brendan Mahon, RB Kenjon Barner, G Amini Silatolu, DE Efe Obada, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Andre Smith