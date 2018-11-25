Who will really be making the call for the next head coach in Cleveland?

Getty Images

It’s been reported that Brown G.M. John Dorsey will run the search for a new coach, and that Dorsey will hire the successor to Hue Jackson. But some league sources with knowledge of the dynamics in Cleveland believe that, in the end, someone else will be making the call.

That someone else would be owner Jimmy Haslam. It’s believed that he’ll want to influence the process but with the ability to say that he didn’t, that the decision made by Dorsey ultimately will be regarded as Dorsey’s decision.

It’s a lot like what happened when the Browns drafted Johnny Manziel. Haslam insisted that it wasn’t his decision, but no one really believed it — especially after Haslam joked that the Manziel pick happened based on the advice of a homeless guy.

The best evidence of ownership involvement in the hiring decision comes from last week’s bizarre disconnect between the ESPN report that the Browns will consider Condoleezza Rice for the job and Dorsey’s statement denying that she has been discussed as a candidate. Maybe the explanation is that the candidacy emerged at the level higher than Dorsey.

And so the challenge for Dorsey will be to persuade Haslam to want the person Dorsey wants. Or to eventually decide that he wants the person he believes Haslam wants.

Either way, the guy Haslam wants will likely be the guy.