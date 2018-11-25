Will someone claim Reuben Foster on waivers?

The 49ers haven’t officially released linebacker Reuben Foster, but they’ve said they will. And with the trade window closed, they can’t do what the Browns did with receiver Josh Gordon earlier this year.

So when Foster is released, he’ll head to the waiver wire, where any other team can claim the balance of his rookie contract.

As pick No. 31, Foster initially had a fully guaranteed salary for 2019, in the amount of $1.286 million. A prior suspension likely erased the guarantees, however, which means that neither a new team (if the contract is claimed) or the 49ers (if it isn’t claim) would owe Foster the money. His base salary for 2018 is $875,000; his pay for the final five games of the season would be $257,000.

Although it’s unlikely that a suspension without pay would be finalized before the end of the season, any team that would claim or otherwise sign Foster would risk being required to pay him during a stay on the Commissioner Exempt list, a device for keeping players off the field when those players face certain types of criminal charges, including allegations of domestic violence.

Ultimately, that’s the question that would need to be asked before a team like the Saints (which reportedly wanted to draft Foster before the 49ers sprang up to get him) would give Foster his latest second chance. Unless the league office can answer that question quickly, it’s possible that anyone interested in Foster would sit tight until the league knows what it plans to do with Foster, who is good enough of a player to get someone to give the person another opportunity to comply with the standards of society and the rules of the NFL.

  5. Winning football games is the most important thing in the world when you’re running an NFL team. If someone thinks Foster can help them win, they’ll sign him in a minute. Aaron Hernandez had a much worse reputation than Foster, and someone that wins a lot of football games took a chance on him. A lot of us, in public, are horrified by Foster’s behavior, but in private, there are many of us that aren’t really bothered. Most domestic violence doesn’t ever get reported. Adrian Peterson is still playing, isn’t he? Let’s not get too full of ourselves. We all have our issues. Foster is a nice kid. He just has his moments. I thought he was overrated as a football player. The off-field stuff wasn’t really the issue with me. I thought he was more of a late 2nd or third round pick.

  8. Three 93) narratives will come into play with Foster:
    1. If no team claims him or signs him…well then surely “collusion” is the reason. No owner wants a woman beater on his team. Womens rights group will be alerted and sicced on the team and NFL in exchange for exclusive interviews with the womens rights advocates. The womens rights group will demand that the girlfriend be believed regardless of what she says or what the evidence shows.

    2. If Foster is claimed or signed, well then the team that takes him MUST be shamed by the media for even entertaining the thought of acquiring a domestic abuser such as Foster. Womens rights group will be alerted and sicced on the team and NFL in exchange for exclusive interviews with the womens rights advocates. The womens rights group will demand that the girlfriend be believed regardless of what she says or what the evidence shows.

    3. Fosters girlfriend will suddenly recant and the charges will be dismissed. The media will demand that Foster be signed posthaste. Womens rights group will NOT be alerted and sicced on the team and NFL. The womens rights group will demand that the girlfriend not be charged with filing a false police report.

  9. Cincinnati or Dallas, real original. That being said, I would love to have his talent in Dallas. He would compliment the other stud linebackers, but he is just not mentally all there. Just imagine Foster alongside LVE, Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith. Wow!!

  10. freefromwhatyouare says:
    November 25, 2018 at 10:44 am
    He would be a nice fit on the Vikings defense. I’m sure Everson Griffen could be a mentor.
    /////////
    We expect this kind of post from you. But I am disappointed in the 10 people that voted thumbs up for it.

  12. He won’t be claimed, but a team will sign him for training camp next year. Maybe with his time off he can go some intense psychotherapy to get over his mommy issues and other problems.

  15. Has he shown enough on the field to even merit getting a second chance? Or third from the sounds of it. Not sure if he had the sack totals of say Aldon Smith or a James Harrison where a team could turn I blind eye to his repugnant behavior towards women.

  16. “wttoolman says:
    Cincinnati or Dallas, real original. That being said, I would love to have his talent in Dallas. He would compliment the other stud linebackers….. Just imagine Foster alongside LVE, Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith. Wow!!”

    LOL. Start the petition to send to Jerry!

