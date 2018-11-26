Aaron Rodgers knows the Packers need to win out and get help

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have won four of 11 games. To even have a chance at making it to the playoffs, they now need to win five out of five. Needless to say, that’s unlikely.

Even less likely is the possibility that they’ll get the help needed to make it to the playoffs with a 9-6-1 record.

“We are where we are right now, record-wise, and we are going to need some help from some teams and then we have got to take care of our own business,” Rodgers said after the 24-17 loss at Minnesota. “We are going to have to find a way to win a game on the road. We are 0-6 on the road. We just need to go back home, get some rest, beat Arizona, and then come back, beat Atlanta. Then we need to go to Chicago, a place we’ve won a number of times, beat them. Go to New York [Jets] around Christmas, beat them, and then come home against Detroit, beat them. Get a little help.”

They’ll need more than a little help, because they’ll need to have all of the other contenders at 9-7 and not at 10-6, given the tie against the Vikings from Week Two.

So can they get in if they follow 4-6-1 with 5-0?

“I don’t know,” Rodgers said. “But I can tell you that 8-7-1 won’t get in, I don’t think.”

That likely means the Packers won’t get in, because the chances of winning five in a row to end the season are slim, to say the least.