ABC replaces FOX in 2019 NFL draft coverage

The obvious headline as it relates to the TV plans for the 2019 draft comes from the fact that, after one year of broadcasting two nights of the event, FOX is out and ABC is in. The more intriguing news comes from how the ABC/ESPN/NFL Network coverage will be handled.

According to John Ourand of SportsBusiness Journal, the ABC coverage won’t be a simulcast of the ESPN broadcast. Instead, the three-letter (bigger audience) sister network will be tailored to the more casual fan, and it will be anchored by the ESPN College Gameday crew of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard.

Per the report, ABC’s coverage “will focus on the personalities and backstories of the draft picks, incorporating live musical acts into its coverage.”

Ultimately, the 2019 plans for the draft, which will be held in Nashville, consists of three networks but with FOX replaced by ABC. Last year, there was chatter that the NFL eventually hoped to put the draft on all broadcast networks, giving it a wall-to-wall election-night feel. While that may eventually happen, it won’t be happening in 2019.