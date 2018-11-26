Andrew Luck thinks he’s done playing wide receiver

AP

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck extended his streak of games with at least three touchdown passes to eight on Sunday and he extended another streak to two games as well.

The Colts used Luck as a receiver for someone else’s pass for the second week in a row. Luck couldn’t reel in a pass from tight end Eric Ebron in Week 11, but he did come up with a catch in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. Luck split out wide with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett taking the snap on a fourth down and Brissett quickly looked Luck’s way with a pass.

Luck jumped to catch the pass and took an immediate hit from safety Reshad Jones that slammed Luck’s right shoulder into the turf. Luck said his shoulder felt fine and the play resulted in four yards the Colts needed to convert, but he still feels like he’s ready to hang up his receiving gloves.

“I thought I was [retired], now I am,” Luck said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I think I am.”

Brissett was expected to run, but head coach Frank Reich said the Dolphins “played it differently than I thought they were going to play it” by blitzing and Brissett went to the next option. Given Reich’s penchant for working outside the box, Luck may come out of retirement in the future.