Andrew Norwell expected to miss “a few weeks” with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Jaguars fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Monday morning and whoever calls the plays now probably won’t have left guard Andrew Norwell helping to execute them for a while.

Norwell was carted to the locker room after hurting his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Bills and the team almost immediately annnounced he was doubtful to return to action. He never did and a report on Monday indicates it will be a while before he’s back in action.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Norwell is set to miss “a few weeks” with what has been diagnosed as a sprained ankle. Schefter adds that he’ll be having an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury.

If the MRI is worse than thought, Norwell’s season will likely be over. Even if it isn’t, there may not be much point in bringing him back for the final weeks of a losing season given the five-year commitment the Jaguars made to Norwell in free agency.