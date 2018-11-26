Aqib Talib designated for return from injured reserve

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Aqib Talib has been talking about a Week 13 return to the lineup for some time and it is now officially a possibility.

Talib has been on injured reserve since injuring his ankle in Week Three, but the expectation has always been that he’d be activated at some point in the regular season. The team designated him to return to the active roster on Monday and he’ll be eligible to play as early as this weekend’s game in Detroit.

The practice week will likely determine whether or not that will actually happen, but Talib should be back in the near future unless there’s a setback in the final steps of his recovery. Talib had nine tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble before getting injured.

The Rams secondary has given up some big plays while Talib has been out of action and they’d likely welcome the help as they try to turn their 10-1 start into a deep playoff run.