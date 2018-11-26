Bengals block Tom Savage’s return to the 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers tried the 54-man roster trick one time too often.

San Francisco waived third-string quarterback Tom Savage on Saturday in order to create a roster spot at another position, likely intending to re-sign him this week — especially with linebacker Reuben Foster soon to be cut. But before Savage could be re-signed, he had to clear waivers.

He didn’t.

Per a league source, the Bengals claimed Savage on waivers, giving them the rights to the balance of Savage’s contract. And the move isn’t a surprise, given that starter Andy Dalton has been placed on injured reserve with a sprained thumb. The only other quarterback on the roster is Jeff Driskel.

UPDATE 4:28 p.m. ET: The Bengals have announced the acquisition of Savage on waivers.