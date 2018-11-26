Bengals place Andy Dalton on injured reserve

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton‘s season is over.

The Bengals have placed Dalton on injured reserve after he suffered an injury to his throwing hand on Sunday.

Dalton was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Browns and replaced by Jeff Driskel. After the game there was some optimism in the locker room that Dalton’s injury might not be too serious, but he went through tests today that apparently showed a more serious injury than initially realized.

Driskel will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday against the Broncos. Tom Savage has been claimed off waivers to serve as Driskel’s backup.

The Bengals’ playoff odds have gone from slim to none.