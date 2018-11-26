Bucs waive Godwin Igwebuike

Getty Images

Godwin Igwebuike’s stay on the Buccaneers’ 53-player roster wasn’t a long one.

The team announced Monday it waived the safety after he spent 10 days on the active roster.

He played 12 snaps on special teams two weeks ago against the Giants, having earned a promotion to provide depth with starting safety Justin Evans nursing a toe injury. The Bucs listed Igwebuike among its inactives Sunday.

Igwebuike, an undrafted free agent from Northwestern, spent the first 10 weeks on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

Igwebuike’s father is a cousin of former Buccaneers kicker Donald Igwebuike.