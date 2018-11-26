Cardinals claim Darrell Daniels off waivers

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have claimed tight end Darrell Daniels off waivers from the Seahawks.

Daniels has played in 21 career games, with five starts, for the Colts (2017) and Seahawks (2018). He has three receptions for 26 yards.

He played in nine games with Seattle this season, making two starts, after being acquired from the Colts in a trade Sept. 1.

Daniels, 24, entered the league with Indianapolis as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017 out of the University of Washington. He played in 12 games, with three starts, with the Colts as a rookie.

Daniels finished his collegiate career with 47 receptions for 728 yards and five touchdowns in 49 career games.