Cardinals cut veteran tackle Andre Smith, put Phil Dawson on IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals swung the axe Monday, getting rid of some under-performing veterans after yet another blowout loss.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals released right tackle Andre Smith and cornerback Bené Benwikere.

They also put elder kicker Phil Dawson on injured reserve with a hip injury, along with linebacker Josh Bynes.

They promoted kicker Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad to handle the kicking the rest of the year, but have four open roster spots to fill after the flurry of moves.

The 31-year-old Smith, a former Bengals first-rounder, had started seven games this year, missing three with an elbow injury. He struggled mightily against the Chargers yesterday, allowing a pair of sacks.