Chargers “absolutely” expect Melvin Gordon to return this season

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon has a sprained MCL, which is expected to sideline him for a few weeks. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, though, isn’t even ready to rule out the running back for Sunday.

“It’s highly doubtful that he’ll play this week but never count that guy out,” Lynn said Monday, via Ryan Kartje of the Orange County Register.

Gordon was injured on a trick play in the third quarter on a tackle by Cardinals defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche in the backfield. The Chargers feared the worst, so Lynn called the diagnosis “good news” and said he was “very relieved.”

The Chargers “absolutely” expect Gordon to return before the end of the regular season.

“I’ve had MCL’s, and I know you can recover quickly from those,” Lynn said. “Melvin is a fast healer. I was relieved. When you saw it on the field, it looked pretty nasty because it was a leg whip. I thought he came out on the good end of this one.”

The Chargers will fill in with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. They also have Detrez Newsome.

But they will miss Gordon, who has 802 yards and nine touchdowns on 153 attempts this season. He has missed only one game this season, sitting out the Tennessee game with a hamstring issue.