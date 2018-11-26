Chargers to be without Melvin Gordon for a few weeks

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon had his MRI last night, and the Chargers are going to have to adjust.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Gordon suffered a Grade Two sprain of his MCL, an injury which will cost him a few games.

The hope is that he’ll be able to return before the end of the regular season, but that won’t help them in next week’s prime time game against the Steelers.

Gordon has gained 802 yards and scored nine touchdowns this year, providing the balance to their offense along with Philip Rivers‘ resurgent season. He had missed one game earlier this year with a hamstring problem.

That leaves a bigger burden for Austin Ekeler, and the only other backs on the roster are rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome.