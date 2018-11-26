Colts place Jack Doyle on IR

Getty Images

The Colts placed tight end Jack Doyle on injured reserve Monday.

Doyle remains in an Indianapolis hospital after injuring his kidney in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. He is expected to be released soon, but he will not return to the field this season.

Doyle, who earned his first career Pro Bowl last season, started six games this season, missing five games with a hip injury. He caught 26 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts had only Eric Ebron and Doyle active at the position Sunday. Coach Frank Reich said he hopes Mo Alie-Cox (calf), Ryan Hewitt (ankle) and/or Erik Swoope (knee) can return soon.

“We’re hopeful and optimistic that some of those guys — one, or two or all three of those guys — will be ready,” Reich said, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “We’ll have to take it day-to-day on them, but they had been making good progress. Obviously Mo’s had been the most recent. So we’re going to be optimistic and take it day-by-day and evaluate. If we have to make any move, it’s just too early to determine that.”