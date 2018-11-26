Dak Prescott: Saints put on their pants same way we do

Getty Images

The Saints have won 10 games in a row. Only one of their past eight victories even has finished within one score. They are averaging 416.6 yards and 37.2 points per game.

The Cowboys insist they are not shaking in their cleats.

“We have all the confidence in ourselves,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Monday. “We’re not going out there and getting awed by another team. They put on their pants the same way we do. They’ve won 10. I guess we’ve won three [in a row]. We’re going to take it one game at a time. That’s all that matters.”

Questions to offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and Prescott on Monday centered around whether the Cowboys have to do more on offense Thursday night. Both said they just have to do what they do and trust in their defense to get some stops.

“I think we’ve got to go out there, and we’ve got to be aggressive and play to win every week regardless whether we’re playing them or anybody else,” Linehan said. “When you’re playing these kind of games, you can’t be scoreboard watching. You’ve just got to keep playing. Keep your head down and grind through it and know we’ve got to have a great game on offense to beat their defense. Don’t get into mode of what the other side’s doing. Our guys will play great over there. We’ve got to do our job on offense.”

The Cowboys have averaged 379 yards and 26.7 points during their three-game winning streak.

“We’ve just got to go score,” Prescott said. “We’ve got to do what we do on offense. Obviously we have a lot of trust and faith in our defense so it’s not how we’ve got to go in there to do this to stop their offense. We’ve just got to simply play our game. We trust in our defense, our scheme and everything that we have. So if we go in there and handle our business we feel good about it.”