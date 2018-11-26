Derrick Morgan will play; Taywan Taylor won’t

Getty Images

Titans starting outside linebacker Derrick Morgan will play tonight.

He was a late addition to the injury report with an illness, but he is active.

The Titans’ inactives are safety Dane Cruikshank (knee), running back David Fluellen (knee), receiver Taywan Taylor (foot), running back Dalyn Dawkins, offensive guard Aaron Stinnie, offensive tackle Tyler Marz and defensive end Matt Dickerson.

Tennessee has only two running backs active tonight.

Houston added receiver Sammie Coates Jr. to the injury report Saturday with an illness, but he is active.

The Texans’ inactives are Duke Ejiofor (shoulder), cornerback Natrell Jamerson, receiver Vyncint Smith, cornerback Deante Burton, inside linebacker Josh Keyes, defensive end Carlos Watkins and defensive end Joel Heath.

Starting right guard Zach Fulton (shoulder) and starting left guard Senio Kelemete (ankle) will play. The Texans listed them as questionable after they were limited in Saturday’s practice.