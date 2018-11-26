Eagles will “try to increase” Josh Adams’ touches each week

Getty Images

Eagles running back Josh Adams had 23 carries over the three games leading into Sunday’s matchup with the Giants, but things changed pretty dramatically this week.

Adams carried the ball 22 times for 84 yards in the 25-22 win and that wasn’t the only break from past trends. Adams was the first back to get 22 carries in a game since the first week of the 2016 season.

That was also head coach Doug Pederson’s first game with the Eagles and Pederson said on Sunday that he went that route because he “just wanted to help out some of those young guys on defense.” On Monday, Pederson suggested that will continue to be the case in the future and that Adams will continue to be at the center of the rushing attack.

“It’s not to discount Corey [Clement] or Wendell [Smallwood] because they do a lot of great things as well,” Pederson said, via NJ.com. “It’s just that Josh now is taking that lead and we continue to grow and try to increase his touches each week.”

Next Monday night’s game against Washington will be Pederson’s first opportunity to put this plan into motion and another successful outcome will likely cement Adams as the No. 1 back in Philly for the stretch run.