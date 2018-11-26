Ezekiel Elliott has full practice; Tyron Smith sits out

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott went through a full practice Monday, a day after resting his sore hips.
The Cowboys listed three starting offensive linemen and four defensive linemen on their injury report.
Defensive lineman David Irving (ankle), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) and receiver Tavon Austin (groin) did not practice. None played last week against Washington.
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), receiver Allen Hurns (thumb), right guard Zack Martin (knee) and left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) were limited.
Defensive end Taco Charlton (shoulder) returned to a full practice. Center Adam Redmond (concussion), defensive end Daniel Ross (calf), linebacker Joe Thomas (foot) and offensive guard Connor Williams (knee) also were full participants.