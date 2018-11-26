Giants put Quadree Henderson on IR, promote a tight end

Getty Images

The Giants played without tight end Evan Engram on Sunday because Engram hurt his hamstring in pregame warmups.

Engram said Monday that he feels optimistic about his chances of returning to face the Bears in Week 13, but the Giants have gone ahead and added some help at the position anyway.

The team announced that they have promoted tight end Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Dickerson played in two games for the Giants earlier this season.

Wide receiver/kick returner Quadree Henderson has been placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Henderson fractured his shoulder on Sunday and has spent the last five games with the Giants. He averaged 22.4 yards on five kickoff returns and 7.6 yards on nine punt returns.