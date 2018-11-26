Jack Doyle in hospital with kidney injury, will miss rest of season

Getty Images

The Colts have won five straight games to plant themselves in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC, but their offense suffered a blow against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that tight end Jack Doyle is in an Indianapolis hospital after suffering a kidney injury. Reich said Doyle’s prognosis was good and that he should be released soon, but he will not return to the field this season.

Reich said, via Stephen Holder of The Athletic, that Doyle tried to return after taking a big hit in the second half, but wasn’t feeling well enough to continue playing. Reich went on to say that Doyle needed to have a procedure and that the coach got a text later on Sunday night informing him about the severity of the issue.

Doyle missed time earlier in the year with a hip injury and caught 26 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season. He had one of those touchdowns in the 27-24 win over the Dolphins.

The Colts have Eric Ebron, Erik Swoope, Ryan Hewitt and Mo Alie-Cox at tight end, but the latter three were all out on Sunday because of injuries.