Jags promote Scott Milanovich to offensive coordinator

It’s been a busy day in Jacksonville as the Jaguars have changed quarterbacks, put a starting guard on injured reserve and fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich will move up to take on offensive coordinator responsibilities. That includes calling plays for a unit now being quarterbacked by Cody Kessler.

Milanovich joined the Jaguars last year after spending five years as the head coach of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. The Argonauts won a Grey Cup in Milanovich’s first year on the job and the Jacksonville gig is his first in the NFL.

Milanovich was a starting quarterback at the University of Maryland in the 1990s and he played one game for the Buccaneers in 1996.