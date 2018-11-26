Jaguars fire offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

Getty Images

The Jaguars have found the first scapegoat for a season gone wrong.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jaguars fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The Jaguars are 22nd in yards and 28th in points, so a case can clearly be made for a shakeup.

But they’ve been beset by dubious decisions and bad luck since the end of last season.

Their choice to extend quarterback Blake Bortles and not bring in legitimate competition for the job (when options were plentiful) was clearly colored by sentiment from last year’s run to the AFC championship game.

But they spent heavily on offensive linemen, and then running back Leonard Fournette was unable to stay on the field, and the entire plan fell apart.

Hackett has deep ties to head coach Doug Marrone, which suggests that there is plenty of pressure throughout the organization after a rapid fall which includes seven straight losses.