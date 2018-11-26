Jaguars to bench Blake Bortles for Cody Kessler

Getty Images

The coordinator isn’t the only thing changing in Jacksonville today.

Coach Doug Marrone just announced to reporters that Cody Kessler would start this week against the Colts, instead of Blake Bortles.

That comes on the heels of this morning’s firing of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and suggests that no job is safe after a seven-game losing streak.

Bortles was 12-of-23 for 127 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in yesterday’s loss to the Jaguars.

His three-year, $54 million contract extension last offseason will create plenty of buyer’s remorse for the Jaguars, and it’s not as if anyone thinks Kessler is part of the long-term solution.